Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,070,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $84.32. 1,046,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,040. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

