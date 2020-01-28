Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 3,583,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,314. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,303,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,691,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 790.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,374 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

