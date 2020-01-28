Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Up 17.7% in January

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. 303,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,518. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.72. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

