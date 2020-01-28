Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after acquiring an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,483,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,291,000 after buying an additional 447,827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 160,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

