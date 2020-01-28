DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $799.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $831.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.21 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $778.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DLR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $129.02. 1,420,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

