Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $15.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 191,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.