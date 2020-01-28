Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $15.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTEGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of DTEGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 191,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,626. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
