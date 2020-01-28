DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.98

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.98 and traded as high as $35.71. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 41,599 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $17.29 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

