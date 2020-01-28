Deutsche Bank Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $31.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.59% from the stock’s current price.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

