Dero Trading Up 46.5% This Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $719,295.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005554 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Dero has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,263,998 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

