Denarius Price Hits $0.0828 on Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $586,073.00 and approximately $1,461.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,075,185 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.