Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €59.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.11 ($68.73).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.60 ($73.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €1.42 ($1.65) on Friday, reaching €69.66 ($81.00). 487,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a fifty-two week high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.82 and a 200 day moving average of €49.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.