Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 72,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $167.21. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock worth $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

