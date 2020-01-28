DCC (LON:DCC) Given New GBX 7,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,450 ($111.15) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,350 ($109.84) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,987.10 ($105.07).

Get DCC alerts:

LON:DCC traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,284 ($82.66). The stock had a trading volume of 114,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,488.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,773.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.63.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.