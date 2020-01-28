DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Shares Down 3.6%

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 13,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 32,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,180.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.22 million during the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

