Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.30 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. 1,133,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,150. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $104.25 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

