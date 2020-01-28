DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $443,549.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.47 or 0.05585350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026219 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00127301 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

