DA Davidson Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Neutral

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $286,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock worth $2,840,154 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 118,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

