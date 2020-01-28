D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $70.00

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. 2,409,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.