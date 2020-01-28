CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 921,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,013. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.