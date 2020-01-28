CVCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $38,015.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. CVCoin has a total market cap of $384,877.00 and approximately $38,015.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.24 or 0.03175030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00196739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

