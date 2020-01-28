CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 5,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,276. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after buying an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in CVB Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CVB Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 194,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

