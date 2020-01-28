Custodian REIT PLC (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.66 on February 28th

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CREI opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Custodian REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.34.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.