Custodian REIT PLC (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.66 on February 28th

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CREI opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.51) on Tuesday. Custodian REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.34.

About Custodian REIT

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

