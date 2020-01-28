Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) to report $307.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.16 million and the highest is $310.04 million. Curo Group reported sales of $300.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Curo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock worth $372,175. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curo Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curo Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curo Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Curo Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

