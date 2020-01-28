CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 88.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 964,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,915. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

