Cryptonite Achieves Market Cap of $63,428.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $63,428.00 and $7.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,999.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.01909557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.04065325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00649485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00123409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00730486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00607374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.