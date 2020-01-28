Cryptonex Reaches Market Cap of $119.57 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $119.57 million and $2.20 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00023418 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.03374579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00195304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00123418 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

