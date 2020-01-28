Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.29

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $111,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

