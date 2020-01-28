Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $4,476.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,126,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

