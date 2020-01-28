Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 14th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CRT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.06% and a return on equity of 73.28%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

