Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRON shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

CRON stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.20. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

