Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 2,001.95 ($26.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,052.50 ($27.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,162.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,003.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

