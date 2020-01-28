CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,483.00 and $27,913.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052391 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000334 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

