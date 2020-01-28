Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CR. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Shares of CR opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

