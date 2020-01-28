Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Crane also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.50 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on CR. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.59.
Shares of CR opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. Crane has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
