Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.
CR stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.