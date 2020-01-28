Crane (NYSE:CR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Crane (NYSE:CR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

CR stock opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.39. Crane has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

