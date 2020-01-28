CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

