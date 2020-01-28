CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $179.92 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

