CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

