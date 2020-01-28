CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after buying an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVDA stock opened at $240.20 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

