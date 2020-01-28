CRA Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,975 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

