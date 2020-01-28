Couchain (COU) Price Tops $0.0000

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,858.00 and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.82 or 0.05572927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026493 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00127744 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033576 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

