Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.09. The company had a trading volume of 572,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

