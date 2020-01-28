Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of COST traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 193.40 ($2.54). The company had a trading volume of 254,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32.

In related news, insider Anthony Bickerstaff bought 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £3,437.10 ($4,521.31).

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

