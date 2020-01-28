Cortex Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. Cortex has a total market cap of $17.97 million and $3.49 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, DEx.top, BitForex and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.03172887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top, DragonEX, Bithumb, CoinEx, CoinBene, DDEX, BitForex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

