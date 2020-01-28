Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $16.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 865,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,232. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

