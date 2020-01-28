Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the third quarter worth approximately $11,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 926,522 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

