Contentos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

