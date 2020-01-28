Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Reduced by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,039. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

