Consolidated Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,172 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,731% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 26,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,958. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 312.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

