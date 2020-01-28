Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00049981 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00071009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,052.35 or 1.00225198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00038605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

