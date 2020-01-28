Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

CPSI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.08. 45,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 105.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.